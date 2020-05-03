Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Cfra raised their price target on the stock from $122.00 to $129.00. Cfra currently has a sell rating on the stock. Seattle Genetics traded as high as $157.00 and last traded at $147.37, with a volume of 574267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $137.23.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $124.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.39.

In other Seattle Genetics news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $919,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $4,456,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Seattle Genetics by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $234.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.59 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 32.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

