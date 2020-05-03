Scotiabank Increases Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$140.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank to C$140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Kinaxis from C$110.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$132.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.16. Kinaxis has a twelve month low of C$70.81 and a twelve month high of C$144.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$113.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$105.88.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. Research analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.5199999 EPS for the current year.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

