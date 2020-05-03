SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Get SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR alerts:

SBGSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $22.59.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.411 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s previous annual dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR’s payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Company Profile

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR (SBGSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.