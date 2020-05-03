Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safehold were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Safehold by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 35.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,307,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1,352.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $52.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.73 and a beta of -0.37. Safehold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 34.42%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. As a group, analysts expect that Safehold Inc will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is 69.66%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFE. TheStreet lowered Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Safehold in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.60 per share, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,511,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,505,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,014,651 shares of company stock worth $113,886,501. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

