Robert T. E. Ware Purchases 55,000 Shares of Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) Stock

Conygar Investment Company PLC (LON:CIC) insider Robert T. E. Ware acquired 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £59,400 ($78,137.33).

CIC stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Friday. Conygar Investment Company PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 90 ($1.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The firm has a market cap of $62.17 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 111.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.78.

Conygar Investment (LON:CIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (2.74) (($0.04)) EPS for the quarter.

The Conygar Investment Company PLC (Conygar) is an AIM quoted property investment and development group dealing primarily in UK property. The group aims to invest in property assets where we can add significant value using our property management, development and transaction structuring skills.

