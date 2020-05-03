Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 29.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 21,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RHI opened at $44.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Robert Half International from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

