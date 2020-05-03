Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 21,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

