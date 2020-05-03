Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Short Interest Down 5.3% in April

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,040,000 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the March 31st total of 14,820,000 shares. Approximately 29.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN REI opened at $0.86 on Friday. Ring Energy has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.65.
Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.02 million.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REI shares. SunTrust Banks downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ring Energy in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital cut Ring Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.38.
Ring Energy Company Profile
Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.
Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for Ring Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ring Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.