RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR’s (RTMVY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.36. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.66 and a 1-year high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

