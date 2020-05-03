Richard Tolkien Acquires 50,000 Shares of Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) Stock

Share Plc. (LON:SHRE) insider Richard Tolkien acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £16,000 ($21,047.09).

Richard Tolkien also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Richard Tolkien bought 25,000 shares of Share stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £7,750 ($10,194.69).

Shares of Share stock opened at GBX 33 ($0.43) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 30.02. Share Plc. has a 1-year low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 38 ($0.50). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million and a P/E ratio of -330.00.

Share (LON:SHRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported GBX 0.80 ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) by GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

About Share

Share plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in stockbroking related activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Share Centre and Sharefunds. The Share Centre division offers trading, stockbroking, and custodian services to retail investors. It also provides and administrates execution-only and advisory trading accounts, individual savings accounts, self-invested personal pension plans, child trust fund accounts, junior individual savings accounts, share incentive plans, investment club share accounts, and enterprise investment scheme portfolios to private investors.

