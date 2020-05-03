Richard Rose Buys 487 Shares of Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) Stock

Premier Oil PLC (LON:PMO) insider Richard Rose acquired 487 shares of Premier Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £150.97 ($198.59).

On Monday, March 2nd, Richard Rose bought 191 shares of Premier Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 79 ($1.04) per share, for a total transaction of £150.89 ($198.49).

PMO opened at GBX 30.28 ($0.40) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 256.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $254.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.66. Premier Oil PLC has a one year low of GBX 10.02 ($0.13) and a one year high of GBX 120.70 ($1.59). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PMO shares. Investec downgraded Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.78) to GBX 25 ($0.33) in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Premier Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Oil in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 30 ($0.39) in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 78.57 ($1.03).

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties primarily in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Vietnam, and internationally. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable reserves (2P) of 302 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P reserves and 2C resources of 902 mmboe.

