Richard D. Lapthorne Purchases 2,000,000 Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) Stock

CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP) insider Richard D. Lapthorne bought 2,000,000 shares of CPPGroup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £80,000 ($105,235.46).

CPP stock opened at GBX 4.35 ($0.06) on Friday. CPPGroup Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.94 ($0.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.34 million and a P/E ratio of -43.50.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CPPGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering tangible commercial benefits and solutions to their customers worldwide. It offers insurance and assistance products for the protection of mobile phones, payment cards, and household belongings; keeps travel plans moving; and monitors compromised personal data.

