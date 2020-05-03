Republic Services (RSG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Republic Services to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Republic Services has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at 3.48-3.53 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.44-3.49 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect Republic Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RSG opened at $77.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.60. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $65.37 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $149,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian A. Bales sold 21,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $2,116,080.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,468,640.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,334 shares of company stock worth $3,198,724. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RSG. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.45.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

