Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 17.4%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares traded down 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, 910,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 20% from the average session volume of 761,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.99. The firm has a market cap of $112.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 40.4% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,605,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 749,728 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 199.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 104,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 69,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

