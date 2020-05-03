Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,406 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,005 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 7,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, VP James J. Cowie sold 60,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total transaction of $4,712,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 163,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,843,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James J. Cowie sold 1,242 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.31, for a total value of $94,777.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,530 shares in the company, valued at $7,900,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 317,319 shares of company stock valued at $23,620,892. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDNS opened at $75.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $82.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.34 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 41.74%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $72.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.55.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

Featured Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.