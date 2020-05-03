Raymond James & Associates Acquires 10,088 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,297 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CFR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 32.6% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 6.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 223,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,494,000 after purchasing an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Chris Avery bought 9,500 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.49 per share, for a total transaction of $878,655.00. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $68.22 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.69 and a 1 year high of $103.75. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.28 and its 200 day moving average is $84.19.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.16). Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.62% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $481.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.52%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CFR. Stephens dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

