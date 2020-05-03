Raymond James Analysts Give OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) a C$3.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$3.50 target price on OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OGC. Pi Financial set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of OceanaGold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.70.

OGC stock opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. OceanaGold has a 52 week low of C$1.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a PE ratio of 111.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.07.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

