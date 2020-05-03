Rational (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €420.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €420.00 ($488.37) target price on Rational (FRA:RAA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RAA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €410.00 ($476.74) target price on Rational and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank set a €450.00 ($523.26) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) target price on Rational and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Warburg Research set a €585.00 ($680.23) target price on Rational and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €514.00 ($597.67) price objective on Rational and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €522.60 ($607.67).

Shares of Rational stock opened at €440.80 ($512.56) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €473.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €630.58. Rational has a 12-month low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a 12-month high of €595.02 ($691.88).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

