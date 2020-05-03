Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zynga Inc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zynga in a report released on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $433.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Zynga had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zynga in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.85.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $7.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day moving average is $6.53. Zynga has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 181.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zynga by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynga by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,117,000 after buying an additional 6,749,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Zynga by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,941 shares during the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 270,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $1,672,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 807,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,081,295.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 591,704 shares of company stock worth $3,778,890. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

