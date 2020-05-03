Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for RPC, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.06). Capital One Financial also issued estimates for RPC’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. RPC had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RES. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RPC from $1.40 to $1.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank upgraded RPC from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on RPC from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered RPC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of NYSE RES opened at $3.04 on Friday. RPC has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $651.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RES. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 75.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in RPC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CA Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 31.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.