Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Earthstone Energy Inc Cut by SunTrust Banks (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $66.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.16 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ESTE. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on Earthstone Energy from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $149.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.05 and a beta of 2.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy in the third quarter worth $53,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,239 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,847 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

