Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Issued By Seaport Global Securities

Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Sibal now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.86 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.21. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $46.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of TRGP opened at $11.81 on Friday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.66 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $1,120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $73,146,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 23.2% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278,662 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 24.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,016,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after purchasing an additional 595,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,197,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $98,105,000 after buying an additional 535,067 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,823,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,781,000 after buying an additional 353,704 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

