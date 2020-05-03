Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cimarex Energy Co Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cimarex Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $626.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XEC. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $71.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their price target on Cimarex Energy from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays raised Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Cimarex Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

NYSE:XEC opened at $23.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. Cimarex Energy has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $71.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, CEO Thomas E. Jorden bought 10,971 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,971 shares of company stock worth $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,840,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $279,985,000 after buying an additional 259,351 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the third quarter worth about $688,000. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.