PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PUMA SE/ADR from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of PUMA SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded PUMA SE/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PUMA SE/ADR presently has an average rating of Buy.

PUMSY stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. PUMA SE/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $9.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.34.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

