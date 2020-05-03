Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $6,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its holdings in Public Storage by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Shares of PSA opened at $184.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $155.37 and a 1-year high of $266.76. The stock has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a net margin of 52.93% and a return on equity of 30.23%. The business had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.12.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.