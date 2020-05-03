PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,470,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,728,000 after buying an additional 41,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,338,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,340,000 after buying an additional 264,044 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,486,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,404,000 after buying an additional 133,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after buying an additional 73,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 660,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after buying an additional 365,512 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.48.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.35% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) earnings per share. PTC Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $34,871.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,132.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $913,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $540,921.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,932 shares of company stock worth $1,161,074 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

