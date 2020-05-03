Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.97 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $103.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.55.

In other news, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 87,344 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,072 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.25.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

