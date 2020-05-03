Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on PROV. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

NASDAQ PROV opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Provident Financial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.59% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.