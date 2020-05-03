Protective Insurance (PTVCA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $124.43 million during the quarter.

Shares of Protective Insurance stock opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200-day moving average of $14.95. Protective Insurance has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Protective Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Jeremy Davi Edgecliffe-Johnson purchased 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $25,721.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 121,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,938.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

