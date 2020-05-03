Professional Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,979 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.6% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1,359.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

