Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 50,812 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,369.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,320 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,812 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Apple by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,347,000 after acquiring an additional 6,318 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Apple by 29,373.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 282,653 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,934,000 after acquiring an additional 281,694 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 22,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in Apple by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 25,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $289.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,285.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.99 and its 200 day moving average is $278.65.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

