Prism Medical (CVE:PM) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about Prism Medical (CVE:PM) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Prism Medical earned a news impact score of -3.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Prism Medical’s ranking:

Prism Medical has a 52 week low of C$79.71 and a 52 week high of C$13.99.

Prism Medical Ltd. is a provider of durable medical equipment and services used to the mobility challenged individuals. The Company’s business units include Prism Medical Canada and Prism Medical United States. The Company’s products are marketed under the brand names of Prism Medical, Ergosafe, Waverley Glen and Nightingale in the home care, acute care and long-term care markets in the United States and Canada.

