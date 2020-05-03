Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,215,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $38,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4,838.5% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG opened at $35.10 on Friday. Principal Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $23.31 and a one year high of $60.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

PFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $57.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

