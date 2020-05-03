Physicians Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.4% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 36,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.29 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.03 and a 200-day moving average of $140.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

