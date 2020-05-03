Petmed Express (PETS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ PETS opened at $38.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a market cap of $777.96 million, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.75. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $41.59.

In related news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $295,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 430,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,685,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,334 shares of company stock worth $1,473,380. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PETS. Sidoti downgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

