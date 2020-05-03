PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Shares Down 6.1% After Insider Selling

PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)’s stock price dropped 6.1% on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $27.52 and last traded at $28.34, approximately 682,666 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 943,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Specifically, Director Anne Mccallion sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Chang purchased 35,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, with a total value of $594,960.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,659 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,923. Company insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $490.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 21.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. OCO Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,930,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,957,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

