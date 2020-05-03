PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Gouverneur Bancorp (NASDAQ:GOVB) Head to Head Analysis

PB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

PB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. PB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

PB Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp $21.31 million 5.33 $4.31 million N/A N/A Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.36 $1.19 million N/A N/A

PB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares PB Bancorp and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp 16.91% 4.33% 0.69% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.8% of PB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.9% of PB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PB Bancorp beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

PB Bancorp Company Profile

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of October 4, 2018, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. It also operates through a special needs limited branch and limited services mobile office. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company's deposit products include passbook savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, consumer loans, automobile loans, non-real estate commercial loans; and commercial and non-mortgage loans to local businesses for working capital, machinery and equipment purchases, expansion, and other business purposes. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and northern Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York. Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Cambray Mutual Holding Company.

