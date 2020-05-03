ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) vs. Technical Communications (OTCMKTS:TCCO) Head-To-Head Analysis

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) and Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ParkerVision and Technical Communications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ParkerVision $70,000.00 307.86 -$9.45 million N/A N/A Technical Communications $7.02 million 0.62 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Technical Communications has higher revenue and earnings than ParkerVision.

Volatility and Risk

ParkerVision has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Technical Communications has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of ParkerVision shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Technical Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of ParkerVision shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.3% of Technical Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ParkerVision and Technical Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ParkerVision 0 0 0 0 N/A Technical Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ParkerVision and Technical Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ParkerVision -12,774.32% N/A -205.07% Technical Communications 6.07% 24.10% 14.40%

Summary

Technical Communications beats ParkerVision on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ParkerVision

ParkerVision, Inc. designs, develops, and markets radio frequency (RF) technologies for use in wireless communication products in the United States. Its technologies apply to transmit and receive functions of transmitters, receivers, and transceivers, as well as other related RF communications functions. The company also offers WiFi products, including a two-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 2,000 square feet and a three-unit system designed for coverage areas of up to 4,000 square feet; and integrated circuit products, such as PV5870 IC, a modulator/demodulator component. It sells home and small business networking products under the Milo brand. The company sells its Milo WiFi products through online sales channels and its own online store, as well as directly to Internet service providers. ParkerVision, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

About Technical Communications

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications. The company also provides secure office systems, such as CSD 4100 executive secure telephone and CipherTalk 8500 Internet protocol (IP)-based secure wireless phone. In addition, it offers network security systems comprising network encryption systems with KEYNET centralized key and device management for IP, SONET/SDH, and frame relay networks to secure data in transit from local area network to local area network and across wide area networks. The company's products are used to protect confidentiality in communications between radios, telephones, mobile phones, facsimile machines, and data network equipment over wires, fiber optic cables, radio waves, and microwave and satellite links. It serves various markets, including foreign and domestic governmental agencies, law enforcement and military agencies, telecommunications carriers, financial institutions, and multinational companies requiring protection of mission-critical information. The company sells directly to customers, original equipment manufacturers, and value-added resellers using its in-house sales force, as well as domestic and international representatives, consultants, and distributors. Technical Communications Corporation was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Concord, Massachusetts.

