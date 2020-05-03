Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BP plc (NYSE:BP)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,148 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BP. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,562,210,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in BP by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,670,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $138,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,906 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in BP by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,721,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $291,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,803 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,075,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,251,000. Institutional investors own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BP alerts:

BP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet cut BP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Shares of BP opened at $22.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. BP plc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $43.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.55.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). BP had a positive return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $59.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that BP plc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP plc (NYSE:BP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.