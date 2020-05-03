Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

