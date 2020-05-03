Parallel Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 868 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 936 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,860 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 478 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.60.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $177.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $63.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.43. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

