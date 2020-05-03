Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 11,663 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 11,663 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $187,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:F opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

