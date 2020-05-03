Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 46.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,447.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays cut Apple Hospitality REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,211,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,522,419.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

