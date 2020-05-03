Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCHP. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Microchip Technology by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 512.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 21,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Microchip Technology by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 100,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

MCHP stock opened at $81.52 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $112.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.32.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $121.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.90.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $413,191.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

Featured Article: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.