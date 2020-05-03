Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 601,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 21,312 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.49. The company has a market capitalization of $395.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

