Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 112.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 46.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 929,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,145,000 after buying an additional 294,957 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 36,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 52.3% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 19.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $60.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 0.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $118.19.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas S. Skidmore purchased 2,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.00 per share, with a total value of $249,795.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,725. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.25 per share, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,568.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cincinnati Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.25.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

