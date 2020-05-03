Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,980,000 after buying an additional 23,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,285,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.19, for a total transaction of $160,437.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,717 shares in the company, valued at $252,725.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $111.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.20. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

