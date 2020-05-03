Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 9,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,663.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree stock opened at $77.39 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.20 and a twelve month high of $119.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DLTR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar Tree from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

