Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Argan were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,282,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,495,000 after purchasing an additional 569,531 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,291,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,831,000 after purchasing an additional 393,910 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 610,562 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argan by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 134,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC purchased a new stake in Argan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,712,000. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGX stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $50.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.59.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The construction company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39). Argan had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $67.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Argan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other Argan news, Director Peter W. Getsinger bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

