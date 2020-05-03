Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,243 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,610,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,782,000 after acquiring an additional 71,440 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,026,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,256,000 after acquiring an additional 275,801 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,911,000. CLS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,592,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,779,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,102,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF stock opened at $22.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.05. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $29.74.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.