Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 21,673,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,217,270,000 after purchasing an additional 207,688 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $1,067,750,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,112,535 shares of the bank’s stock worth $791,509,000 after purchasing an additional 760,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TD shares. Bank of America cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $40.56 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $33.74 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $75.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.597 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.73%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

